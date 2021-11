Three people riding a motorcycle were killed in a crash with a truck on Thursday on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway at Mohishluti of Sirajganj’s Tarash.

“Another person, who was among the four riders, got injured. The identities of the deceased and injured men could not be confirmed immediately,” said Md Lutfor Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station.