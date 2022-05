Three people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck on the busy Khulna-Mawa highway of Bagerhat district on Sunday, police said, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as bus driver Abdullah Sheikh, 41, son of Azgarh Ali of Faridpur district, truck driver Jalal Hawladar, 40, son of Rustom Ali of Sadar upazila in Bagerhat, and Aias Sheikh, the two-year-old son of Masud Sheikh.