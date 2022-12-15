Road crash kills four in Gaibandha

The deceased were identified as -- Shamim Mia, 30, from Tulsighat Durgapur village of Gaibandha Sadar upazila, Shimu Sharkar, 24, from Panchbibi area of Joypurhat district, Shakil Mia, 35, and auto-rickshaw driver Nurul Islam, 45, from Bhatpara Gopalpur of Gaibandha Sadar upazila.
According to police and witnesses, a Gaibandha-bound bus of Shanekhoda Paribahan from Dhaka, ran over the CNG-run auto-rickshaw, coming from Gaibandha to Palashbari, in Dakghor-Majhipara area, killing the driver and the three passenger of the auto-rickshaw diver on the spot.
Moshiur Rahman, in-charge of fire service station in Palashbari, confirmed the death of four people.
Three of the bodies have been recovered from the spot while details of deceased Shakil was immediately unavailable, he added.