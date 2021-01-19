35pc of accidents are on motorbikes

How many vehicles, how many accidents?

According to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), the number of registered motorcycles in the country is more than 3.1 million, which is 68 per cent of the total vehicles. There are about 800,000 registered motorcycles in Dhaka alone. Outside of that a large part of the motorcycles are unregistered. According to the marketing companies, about 500,000 new motorcycles are sold in the country every year.

The Accident Research Institute (ARI) of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology and the organisation for the advocacy of safe roads Nirapad Sarak Chai (Nischa) compile reports of accidents published in the media every year. According to Nishcha, there were 3232 road accidents in the country in 2020, of which 1,127 were motorcycle accidents. Of these, 29 per cent involved truck accidents and 22 per cent bus accidents. According to BUET's ARI, 336 people died in 288 motorcycle accidents in 2016. In 2020, the number of accidents raised to 1,008 and 1,097 people died in these accidents.

A 2007 study by the World Health Organization (WHO) found that wearing a good quality helmet reduces the risk of serious injury in a motorcycle accident by 70 per cent. And the risk of death is reduced by 40 percent. Regarding the trend of not wearing a helmets outside the big cities, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Media and Public Relations), Sohail Rana, said that action is being taken in accordance to the law for not wearing helmets. Various awareness programmes are also being arranged.

Ride sharing has increased

In Dhaka, motorbike ride sharing has increased exponentially in the last few years. Many people who are not even registered with ride-sharing companies, also carry passengers on their motorcycles.

ARI conducted a survey of the riders and passengers of 450 ride sharing motorcycles in 2020. It revealed that 50 per cent of the passengers suffer from insecurity regarding the driving. According to another survey conducted by the same organisation, 30 per cent of the drivers wear very low quality helmets. In only 2 per cent of the cases, riders are given ‘full face’ helmets. According to ARI's observation, the competition of ride-sharing motorcycle riders and the tendency to race ahead are the main causes of accidents.

On Sunday, Prothom Alo sent e-mails to the authorities of three ride sharing apps asking the number of accidents of their vehicles. Uber did not disclose the number of accidents, but answered the question. They said they pay Tk 200,000 for death and permanent disability in an accident and a maximum of Tk 100,000 for hospitalisation. Uber said they encourage the use of the best quality helmets.

Pathao (ride sharing app) did not reply to the e-mail. However, Maliha Malek, the managing director of Shohoj dot com, told Prothom Alo over mobile phone that they did not have any reports of the their ride-sharing app bikes having any accident.