One killed, 3 injured in Dinajpur road crash

A youth was killed and three were injured in a collision between two trucks at Uchitpur in Chirirbandar of Dinajpur early Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Russel, 18, helper of a truck driver and son of Quamrul Islam of Naogaon district.

Bonmali Roy, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chirirbandar police station, said the accident occurred around 5.00am when a Naogaon-bound paddy-laden truck collided head on with a truck coming from the opposite direction leaving one dead on the spot and three others injured.

The injured were taken to a local hospital. Identities of the injured could not be immediately confirmed.