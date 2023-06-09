491 road crashes killed 408 in May: Road Safety Foundation

In May, there have been 491 road accidents that have left 408 people dead and 631 injured across the country. Of the deceased, 67 were women and 78 children, reports UNB.
As many as 141 people died in 156 motorcycle accidents, accounting for 34.55 per cent of the total deaths. And the rate of motorcycle accident is 31.77 per cent.
A total of 104 pedestrians have been killed in accidents and that comprises 25.49 per cent of the total fatalities, stated a press release from the Road Safety Foundation.
The Road Safety Foundation has prepared the report based on information from nine national dailies, seven online news portals and the electronic media.
Seventy-two drivers and their assistants were killed in road accidents last month, which is 17.64 per cent of the total deaths.
During this same period, four people were killed and two went missing in six boat accidents. Plus, 23 people were killed and six got injured in 25 railway accidents, said the release.
According to statistics, accidents involving vehicles killed 141 (34.55 per cent) motorcyclists and pillion riders; six (1.47 per cent) bus passengers and 36 (8.82 per cent) and truck, covered-van, pickup, tractor, trolley, lorry, tanker riders.
Meanwhile, 18 (4.41 per cent) of the deceased were passengers of private car, microbus and ambulance and 68 (16.66 per cent) were on-board three-wheelers (easy bike, auto-rickshaw, mishuk etc.).
On the other hand, 15 (3.67 per cent) people were riding locally modified vehicles (Nosimon-Karimon-Mahindra etc.) and 20 (4.90 per cent) were killed in bicycle-rickshaw-rickshaw van accidents.
According to the monitoring and analysis of the Road Safety Foundation, 165 (33.60 per cent) of the accidents occurred on national highways, 201 (40.93 per cent) on regional roads, 73 (14.86 per cent) on rural roads, 48 (9.77 per cent) on urban roads and 4 (0.81 per cent) occurred at some other places.