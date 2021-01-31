4 killed in Sherpur road accident

Four people were killed and two others injured after a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Sherpur-Jhenaigati road at Mirzapur in Sadar upazila of Sherpur on Sunday, reports UNB.

Three of the deceased were identified as Selim Mia, 25, son of one Taher Ali of Chandgao Tingharia area of Nalitabari upazila, Roksana Begum, 30, wife of Rafiqul Islam of Naljora area and Jobed Ali, 25, son of one Yusuf Ali of Bandadhara in Sadar upazila.

Abdullah Al Manun, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said the accident occurred around 8:45am when the truck hit an auto-rickshaw, leaving three people dead on the spot and injured three others.