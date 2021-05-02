468 deaths on roads in April amid lockdown

At least 468 people were killed and 507 others injured in 432 road accidents in different parts of the country in the last month amid the nationwide lockdown, said Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passengers' welfare platform, on Sunday.

These accidents took place on different national and regional highways, according to a report published by the organisation, reports UNB.

Besides, six more people were killed in eight accidents on rail tracks, 38 people were killed and nine others injured in 14 accidents on river routes while two others went missing during the period.

The report was made on the basis of the accident reports published on different national and regional dailies and online media.