Fire at Kataban 14-story building brought under control, 2 dead

Two people were killed after a fire broke out in two flats on the 12th floor of a 14-story residential building in the capital's Kataban area.

The deceased were identified as Md Jony, 25, and Md Abdus Salam, 19.

Rafi Al Faruq, duty officer at the Fire Service’s central control room, confirmed the information. He said the two victims were rescued in critical condition after the fire broke out and rushed to hospital.