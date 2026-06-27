Fire at Kataban 14-story building brought under control, 2 dead
Two people were killed after a fire broke out in two flats on the 12th floor of a 14-story residential building in the capital's Kataban area.
The deceased were identified as Md Jony, 25, and Md Abdus Salam, 19.
Rafi Al Faruq, duty officer at the Fire Service’s central control room, confirmed the information. He said the two victims were rescued in critical condition after the fire broke out and rushed to hospital.
Jony was taken to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, while Abdus Salam was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Later, the on-duty physicians at the two hospitals declared them dead.
The fire has been brought under control. Six units of the Fire Service managed to control the blaze at 3:08 am on Friday night (early Saturday).
The Fire Service further stated that no one else is currently trapped inside the building, and no new casualties have been reported.
However, the cause of the fire could not be immediately determined.