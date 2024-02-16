7 killed in bus-auto rickshaw collision in Mymensingh
Seven people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a CNG-run auto rickshaw in Mymensingh Friday.
The accident occurred on the Mymensingh-Sherpur highway in the Alalpur area of Mymensingh Sadar upazila at around 11:00 am.
Mymensingh Kotwali model police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Main Uddin confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
According to the locals and the witnesses, a Mymensingh-bound passenger bus from Sherpur collided head on with the CNG-run auto rickshaw from the opposite direction in the Char Balbila area of Alalpur leaving seven people dead on the spot.
OC Md Main Uddin said the police and the fire service have started the rescue operation. The identities of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately.