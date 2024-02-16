7 killed in bus-auto rickshaw collision in Mymensingh

Seven people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a CNG-run auto rickshaw in Mymensingh Friday.

The accident occurred on the Mymensingh-Sherpur highway in the Alalpur area of Mymensingh Sadar upazila at around 11:00 am.

Mymensingh Kotwali model police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Main Uddin confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.