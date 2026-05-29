16 killed in road accidents amid Eid celebrations, 10 of them motorcyclists

The deceased were Ruman Mia, 26, of Pratapnagar village in Jhenaigati upazila of Sherpur and Chan Mia, 19, of Baghata village in Shilmandi union of Narsingdi Sadar upazila.

In Bhanga, Faridpur, two motorcycle riders were killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles. Two passengers travelling on the motorcycles were also injured. The accident took place around 10:30 pm on Wednesday on the Dhaka-Barishal highway near the Purba Sadardi bus stand in Bhanga upazila.

The deceased were Saiful Molla, 25, of Gangadardi area in Bhanga upazila and Al Imran Sharif, 28, of Jianagar neighbourhood in Rupatali Housing area of Barishal Sadar upazila.

In another incident in the same upazila around 7:00 pm yesterday, Md Alimuzzaman Matubbar, 55, was killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in front of the CCBL oil pump in Suadi village under Algi union. Three other riders were injured in the accident. Alimuzzaman was a resident of Uttarkandi village in Kaichail union of Nagarkanda upazila in Faridpur.

In Lohagara, Narail, a young man was killed in a motorcycle accident while out riding. The accident occurred around 3:00 pm on Thursday near Alamunsi Mor in the upazila when the motorcycle collided with a bus. Another rider on the motorcycle was seriously injured.