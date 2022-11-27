Road crash kills parents, daughter in Thakurgaon

A couple along with their daughter was killed when a bus hit their motorbike on Thakurgaon-Baliadanga road in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila Sunday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased are Masudur Rahman, 55, his wife Hasina Begum, 45 and their 14-year-old daughter Meger Negar Simi. They lived in Mathurapur village of Thakurgaon Sadar upazila.