Road crash kills parents, daughter in Thakurgaon

Police and witnesses said that riding the motorbike, the couple was taking their daughter to the madrasha as her annual examination was going on.
The Dhaka-bound bus of ‘Hanif Paribahan’ rammed into the motorbike at Hariharpur area around 9.30am, leaving Hasina dead on the spot and the other two critically injured.
Masudur and his daughter succumbed to their injuries after they had been admitted to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital, said Shihab Mahmud, a physician of the hospital.
Kamal Hossain, officer-in-charge of Sadar police station said that attempts are on to arrest the bus driver.