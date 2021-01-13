6 killed after human hauler collides with truck in Jhenaidah

Staff Correspondent
Jhenaidah
Six people have been killed and four others injured after a truck collides with a battery-run three-wheeler, locally known as karimon, at Shailkupa upazila in Jhenaidah.

The accident took place around 6:45pm in Madandanga area of the upazila on Wednesday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately. But, they are all constructions workers and passengers of the three-wheeler.

Assistant superintendent of police (Shailkupa circle) Ariful Islam confirmed the number of fatalities.

He said, the cement-laden truck was going to Kushtia from Jashore. It hit the battery-run van, coming from opposite direction, in Madandanga area, leaving six dead, the police official added.

