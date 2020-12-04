6 killed as truck hits stationed bus in Tangail

At least six people were killed as a truck hit a stationed bus from behind on Dhaka-Tangail highway in Mirzapur of Tangail on Friday morning, police said.

Police could not confirm the identities of the deceased immediately.

Four people were killed on the spot while two died at a hospital, said Mirzapur traffic sergeant Robayet Hossain.

The accident took place in Kurni area of the highway around 6:45am, police said, adding that the bus crash into a house by the road after the truck hit it.