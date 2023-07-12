516 killed in 559 road accidents in June: Road Safety Foundation

As many as 516 people were killed and 812 were injured in 559 road accidents across the country in June this year, according to the latest report of Road Safety Foundation (RSF), reports UNB.
The report released today says that 169 people were killed in 207 motorcycle accidents across the country — 33.75 per cent of the total deaths.
Among the dead, 78 were women and 114 children.
Nine people were dead and seven were missing in nine waterways accidents while at least 18 people were killed and eleven were injured in 21 railway accidents during the same period. At least 38 sacrificial animals were also killed in accidents during this period.
RSF prepared the data based on reports published by nine national dailies, seven online news portals and electronic media.
At least 99 pedestrians were killed in road accidents, which is 19.18 per cent of the total deaths. Some 76 drivers and their assistants were killed, which is 14.72 per cent of the total deaths.
According to RSF's observation and analysis, the highest number, 247, (44.18 per cent) of the accidents occurred on regional roads, 182 (32.55 per cent) on national highways, 59 (10.55 per cent) on rural roads, and 3 (0.53 per cent) on urban roads.
On the other hand, 268 (47.94 per cent), the highest among the total accidents, occurred due to losing control over the wheel, 109 (19.49 per cent) due to collision, 97 accidents (17.35 per cent) happened due to pedestrians being run over, 72 incidents (12.88 per cent) involved hitting the rear side of vehicles, and 13 (2.32 per cent) occurred due to other reasons.