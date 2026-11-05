Bus drags motorcycle, killing teenager; angry crowd sets vehicle on fire

A teenager riding a motorcycle was killed after being hit by a bus in Joypurhat town. Two other people riding the motorcycle were injured. Enraged locals later set the bus on fire.

The incident took place on the Joypurhat-Hili road in front of Kashiyabari High School under Joypurhat Sadar police station on Thursday morning.

The deceased, Ashif Hossain, 17, was the son of Imran Hossain of Hatigara village in the sadar upazila. He worked at Joypur Sweets, a shop in Joypurhat town.

Naim, 22, and Jihad, 20, both from the same village, were riding with him on the motorcycle. They are receiving treatment at a hospital for their injuries.