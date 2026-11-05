Bus drags motorcycle, killing teenager; angry crowd sets vehicle on fire
A teenager riding a motorcycle was killed after being hit by a bus in Joypurhat town. Two other people riding the motorcycle were injured. Enraged locals later set the bus on fire.
The incident took place on the Joypurhat-Hili road in front of Kashiyabari High School under Joypurhat Sadar police station on Thursday morning.
The deceased, Ashif Hossain, 17, was the son of Imran Hossain of Hatigara village in the sadar upazila. He worked at Joypur Sweets, a shop in Joypurhat town.
Naim, 22, and Jihad, 20, both from the same village, were riding with him on the motorcycle. They are receiving treatment at a hospital for their injuries.
Several eyewitnesses said the bus was travelling from Joypurhat towards Hili. At around 10:15 am, in the Kashiyabari area, it hit the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. The bus then dragged the three riders for about 50 metres. Local people tried but failed to stop the bus.
When the bus reached the gate of Kashiyabari High School, angry locals blocked it. They made the passengers get off and then set the bus on fire. Fire Service personnel rushed to the scene after receiving the news and brought the fire under control after about half an hour.
Joypurhat Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nure Alam Siddiqui told Prothom Alo that Ashif, who was critically injured, was taken to Joypurhat General Hospital, where physicians declared him dead.
His body is at the hospital morgue. The two injured are receiving treatment at the same hospital, and their condition is critical.
Joypurhat Fire Service and Civil Defence Warehouse Inspector Md Rubel Rana said the fire was extinguished after half an hour. However, the inside of the bus was burnt.