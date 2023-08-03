ASI killed in Cumilla road accident

An assistant sub-inspector of police was killed and a constable was injured after their motorcycle collided with an auto rickshaw in Cumilla’s Chapitala union, UNB reports.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Sajjadul Mannan, 41, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Bangora Bazar police station, said SI Palash of the police station.

Constable Alamin, who was in the back of the motorcycle, was injured in the incident. The two were on a motorcycle while on duty, he said.