7 killed in Mymensingh road accident

Prothom Alo English Desk
Seven people were killed after a bus hit an auto-rickshaw at Gachtala in Tarakanda upazila of Mymensingh on Sunday, reports UNB.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Seven passengers of the auto-rickshaw were killed on the spot after a Netrakona-bound bus from Dhaka hit the Mymensingh-bound three-wheeler around 1:30pm, said Abul Khayer, officer-in-charge of Tarakanda police station.

A firefighting unit from Mymensingh and police went to the spot and conducted the salvage operation.

The bodies were taken to Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital.

