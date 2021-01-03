7 killed in Mymensingh road accident

Seven passengers of the auto-rickshaw were killed on the spot after a Netrakona-bound bus from Dhaka hit the Mymensingh-bound three-wheeler around 1:30pm, said Abul Khayer, officer-in-charge of Tarakanda police station.



A firefighting unit from Mymensingh and police went to the spot and conducted the salvage operation.



The bodies were taken to Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital.

