Woman lawyer killed in road crash at Hanif flyover

A woman lawyer, who was riding pillion on a relative’s motorcycle, was killed and the motorcyclist sustained injuries as a bus hit the vehicle on Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in the capital on Sunday.
Parvin Sultana, 55, was killed as the bus hit the motorcycle in Jatrabari area at around 11:45am, said Jatrabari police station’s sub-inspector Md Kamruzzaman.
Police have seized the bus and sent the body to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, he added.
Quoting family, the law enforcement agency said Parvin Sultana was a Supreme Court lawyer. She also used to practice at trial court in Dhaka and has a chamber there.
The lawyer is from Kagozitola area of Mohan Das Lane in Shyambazar, Dhaka.
Parvin Sultana’s elder brother Farid Uddin said her sister went to a court in Narayanganj along with nephew Shakhawat Hossain as there is a a case about family property there. They met the accident while returning from there, he added.
Injured Shakhawat Hossain said a bus hit his motorcycle on the flyover in Jatrabari area. Sultana Parvin was declared dead on arrival at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, he added.