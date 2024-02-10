Five killed as truck, easybike collide head-on in Khulna
Five people including women and a child were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and battery-run easybike in Khulna’s Dumuria upazila.
The accident took place at Angardoha Culvert area under Kharnia union on Khulna-Satkhira highway at around 3:45pm on Saturday.
The deceased are Bishwajit Biswas, 30, from Jiyeltala village under Shovna union in the upazila, his two year old daughter Arni Biswas, Nipa Dhali, 25, from Beel Pabla village, Sabbir Moral, 23, from Angardoha village under Kharnia union and an unknown woman aged around 26 years.
Two victims died on the spot, two at Dumuria upazila health complex and the child at Khulna Medical College Hospital.
Two critically injured persons were admitted to Khulna Medical College hospital. All of them were passengers of the easybike.
Kharnia highway police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Hamid Uddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo that the easybike was heading towards Khulna from Chuknagar. It had seven passengers including the driver. It collided head-on with a brick-laden truck coming from the opposite direction. Two died on the spot while five others were sent to Dumuria upazila health complex.
Dumuria police station’s OC Sukanta Saha said the highway police will take legal action over the accident.