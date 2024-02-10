Five killed as truck, easybike collide head-on in Khulna

Five people including women and a child were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and battery-run easybike in Khulna’s Dumuria upazila.

The accident took place at Angardoha Culvert area under Kharnia union on Khulna-Satkhira highway at around 3:45pm on Saturday.

The deceased are Bishwajit Biswas, 30, from Jiyeltala village under Shovna union in the upazila, his two year old daughter Arni Biswas, Nipa Dhali, 25, from Beel Pabla village, Sabbir Moral, 23, from Angardoha village under Kharnia union and an unknown woman aged around 26 years.