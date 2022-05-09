830 killed in motorcycle accidents in four months

Shafiqul Islam Dewan, a physician at the emergency unit of NITOR, told Prothom Alo that a large portion among the newly admitted patients, who came to NITOR for treatment after being injured in accidents, are victims of motorcycle accident. And some 90 per cent of them are young. Motorcycle accidents cause more bleeding and more broken bones in the legs.

According to the figures of the Road Safety Foundation, a total of 830 people have been killed in motorcycle accidents in the first four months this year. In 2019, some 945 people were killed in motorcycle accidents. That number increased to 1,463 in 2020. A total of 2,214 people were killed in motorcycle accidents in 2021. The number of motorcycle accidents increased by 50 per cent and subsequent casualties increased by 51 per cent in 2021 as compared to previous year. Some 75 per cent of the people killed in motorcycle accidents are aged between 14 to 45 years.

A number of patients were seen waiting on the floor in front of the emergency surgery room on Sunday. Most of them are victims of motorcycle accidents.