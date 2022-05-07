'Motorbikes cannot be alternatives to public transport'

According to the Passenger Welfare Association, there were over 2.5 million (25 lakh) motorbikes on the roads this Eid. People have gone from one district to another by motorbike. How suitable is a motorbike as a long distance means of transport?

There have long been discussions about the country's public transport management, all sorts of recommendations and commitments have been made, but the situation is not improving. It is a hassle to book train tickets during Eid, then there is the suffering in the traffic jams on the roads. That is why motorcycles have become an alternative mode of transport for Eid travel. It is unfortunate for motorbikes to become an alternative to public transport. This cannot be an alternative to public transport. It is extremely risky to use motorbikes for long distance travel. This Eid many motorcycles were used commercially to carry passengers a long distance. This is a violation of the prevailing ride sharing regulations.