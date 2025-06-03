Becoming part of any adventurous initiative could be risky for Bangladesh

Swapan Adnan: There have been no structural changes, such as changes in the state, state institutions or the power structure. So there is no scope of calling this a revolution. However, it cannot be described merely as a regime change either; it is more than just a change in rulers. It is more in the sense of the extent of repression that had taken place. Over a thousand people were killed, more than 20,000 injured. Nothing like that had happened in Bangladesh since the liberation war of 1971.

The impact of this has been so severe that it damaged the very fabric of society. If we take that into consideration, we must acknowledge that some form of change has occurred. It is not a revolutionary change, yet certain changes have appeared within the power structures as a result of the uprising. There have been certain changes in the ancillary institutions of power, such as the media. What we used to hear in the media, we no longer hear. Perhaps we can now speak a bit more freely than before.

If we analyse this from a Marxist viewpoint, then in a political and economic sense this is not any sort off bourgeoisie revolution. It is a sort of petty bourgeoisie movement. The movement was sparked off petty bourgeoisie aspirations of getting a job, making money and such. At the start it was not about changing the state structure, there wasn't even mention of overthrowing the government.

The matter of state reforms emerged in discussions, debates and discourses after 5 August. But that still remain just in discussion, not tangible measures have been taken. Work hasn't begun even on implementing the reports of the government's reform commissions.