Reforms are heard of everywhere, but nothing to be seen

Reforms were our biggest expectation from the post-uprising government. The government and persons associated with the government continually talk about carrying out reforms. But what do we actually see?

Till now they haven't made it clear what exactly are the reforms they want to carry out in the areas of politics and the economy. Many of the reform commission have submitted those reports, but we see no tangible action about even the implementable recommendations in those reports. In fact, we see a continuance of lot of past trends.

Reforms are in the offing, we hear, but the matter remains hazy. The issue of reforms is being discussed, true, but the people have no idea how these reforms are going to be implemented.Which areas should be prioritised for reforms by the government which we got through the mass uprising? Education, healthcare, and employment for unemployed workers along with their safety in the industrial zones. But so far, we have not seen any sign of change in the education and health sectors.