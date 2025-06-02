Will the budget offer a release from two sufferings?

During the devastating famine of 1943, when hundreds of thousands perished in Bengal, the region still functioned as a revenue-generating engine for the empire. Bengal contributed 10 to 15 per cent of British India’s total tax revenue. It is most unfortunate that even as a post-colonial state, Bangladesh’s tax-to-GDP ratio stands at only 7.4 per cent. The South Asian average is 10 to 12 per cent, already well below the global average for developing countries. This is a tragic irony: the region once exploited for its revenue is now itself struggling to mobilise domestic resources.

The second suffering is about Lord Beveridge. He was the architect of the United Kingdom’s post–World War II social welfare system. Yet his birthplace, Rangpur, remains one of the poorest regions to this day. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, the poverty rate in Rangpur stands at 24.8 per cent, that is, 6.1 percentage points higher than the national average of 18.7 per cent.

The British established a centralised revenue system by appointing British-trained, salaried district collectors instead of intermediaries like zamindars. To reduce corruption, they introduced land surveys, cadastral mapping, and the Permanent Settlement, enabling direct tax collection from farmers. Secondly, they strategically monetised the economy through the cultivation of cash crops such as indigo, opium, jute, and tea. While legal frameworks, administrative rigidity, exploitation, and coercion ensured colonial revenue extraction, the popular uprising of 2024 serves as a reminder that the core objective of a constructing a post-colonial state should be the pursuit of an equitable system.