One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a bicycle on the Joypurhat-Bogura highway in Thushi Gari Mor area of Joypurhat's Kalai upazila, reports UNB.

The deceased, Mahfuzur Rahman, 41, was the son of Ibrahim Hossain of Madai village in Kalai upazila’s Punat union.

The injured are - Ariful, 24, nephew of the dead biker, and Mukul Hossain, the cyclist.