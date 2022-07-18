Five killed in separate road accidents in 3 districts

Zahia’s father said, “The vehicle got stuck while moving backwards. When I went to check, I found the children crushed under the wheels.”
He could not hear their screams due to the loud noise of the tractor, he added.
The bodies were handed over to the families without any post-mortem as they did not lodge any complaint, said the OC.
In Kishoreganj, a youth was killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a Lorry and a CNG-run auto rickshaw in Katiadi upazila of Kishoreganj on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Md Shakib Miah,22, son of Nurul Islam of Gogda village of Kendua upazila of Netrakona district.
However, the identities of the injured could not be known immediately.
The accident occurred on Sunday noon when the CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided with the Kishoreganj bound oil-laden Lorry near Gangkulpara on the Kishoreganj-Bhairab regional highway, leaving Shakib dead on the spot and four more injured.
The injured were sent to Kishoreganj General Hospital.
On information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body, said Taufiqul Islam Taufiq, in charge of Katiyadi Highway Police Station.
A case was filed in this regard, added the officer.
In Sirajganj, two persons were killed and five others were injured in separate road accidents in Sirajganj in the early hours on Sunday, police said.
The deceased were identified as Omar Faruk,32 from Kaunia upazila of Rangpur and Abdul Mojid, 52, of Char Malshapara in Sirajganj.
On information, police recovered the bodies and handed them to their families.
A case was filed over the accidents.