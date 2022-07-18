Five killed in separate road accidents in 3 districts

At least five people were killed and nine others were injured in separate road accidents in 3 districts on Sunday, police said.

In Jashore, two minor children were crushed under a tractor in Sadar upazila of Jashore on Sunday morning, said police.

The deceased were identified as Jahia Khatun, 4, and her cousin Abu Huraira, 2, of Jirat village of the upazila.

Jahia’s father Kamal Hossain was driving the tractor and when the vehicle started moving the children came under the wheel as they were playing behind the vehicle, said Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Jashore Kotwali Model police station.