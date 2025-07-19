4 dead in Gazipur road crash

Four people, including three members of the same family, were killed in a road accident after a covered van collided with a CNG-run auto rickshaw in Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Md Jahidul Islam, his wife, and their son—residents of Ishwar Ghat village in Dhunat upazila of Bogura.

The identity of the fourth victim is yet to be confirmed.

The accident occurred around noon at Barachala on the Mawna-Kaliakoir regional road, said Abdul Mannan, Officer-in-Charge of Kaliakoir Police Station.