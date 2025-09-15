Roads accidents kill 428 people in August: Road Safety Foundation

As many as 428 people including 57 students were killed and 791 others injured in 451 road accidents across the country in August.

Among them, 132 people died in motorbike accidents alone which is 30.84 per cent of the total fatalities, Road Safety Foundation said in its latest report released on Monday.

Eighty three pedestrians, 52 drivers and their assistants were among those killed in the road accidents.

Besides, 19 waterways accidents claimed at least 23 lives with 17 injuries.