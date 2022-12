Three, including a woman and her minor daughter, were killed and three others injured when a car crashed into a truck amid dense fog on Dhaka-Bhanga highway at Salildia in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur on Thursday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Laboni Begum, 38, wife of Jewel Sheikh of Atadi village, their daughter Joynab Akter, 2, and Suraiya Akter, 17, daughter of Turul Sheikh in the upazila.