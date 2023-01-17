Patient among six killed as ambulance crashes into truck

The deceased were identified as Jahanara Begum, 55, a patient; her daughter Lutfun Nahar Lima, 30; health worker Fazle Rabbi, 28; ambulance driver Jilani, 28; helper Rabiul Islam, 26; and Masud Rana, 30, Barishal bureau chief of Dainik Nabochatona Patrika.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Padma Bridge South police station sub-inspector Suruj Mia said, “The Dhaka-bound ambulance from Shibchar in Barishal carrying a patient and its relatives hit a truck loaded with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from behind while crossing a speed breaker near the toll plaza of Padma Bridge in Zajira as the lost control over the steering.”
“The ambulance was crashed as it went under the truck, leaving six passengers of the ambulance dead on the spot,” he added.
On information, police along with fire service officials rushed to the spot and brought the bodies to Zajira Upazila Health Complex, he added.
The bodies will be handed over to their families after due procedures, he said.