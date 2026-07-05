438 killed in June road accidents; 1 in 3 victims were motorcyclists
At least 438 people were killed and 561 others injured in 472 road accidents across the country in June. Among the deceased were 44 women and 56 children. Nearly one-third of the total fatalities involved motorcycle riders or passengers, while 91 people lost their lives as pedestrians.
The Road Safety Foundation (RSF) disclosed these figures in its monthly accident analysis report released on Sunday. The report was compiled based on news from national and regional dailies, electronic media and the organization’s own data.
According to the report, 134 people died in 145 motorcycle accidents, accounting for approximately 31 per cent of the total fatalities. Additionally, 57 drivers and assistants, along with 91 pedestrians, were killed.
Vehicle-wise statistics show that 112 passengers of three-wheelers (including easy-bikes, CNGs and auto-rickshaws) were killed. Twenty-seven bus passengers died, while 37 occupants of trucks, covered vans, pickups and trolleys lost their lives.
The report found that regional roads recorded the highest number of crashes, with 194 accidents. National highways accounted for 151 crashes, followed by 64 on rural roads and 57 on urban roads.
The report identified losing control of the vehicle as the primary cause of 206 accidents. Other incidents included 109 head-on collisions, 97 cases of pedestrians being run over or hit, and 53 rear-end collisions.
Time-based analysis showed that the highest number of accidents occurred in the morning, accounting for nearly 31 per cent of total incidents. This was followed by accidents in the afternoon, night and late afternoon.
Regionally, Dhaka division recorded the highest figures with 116 accidents and 118 deaths. Mymensingh division saw the lowest with 16 deaths in 19 accidents. In Dhaka, 24 people died and 49 were injured in 32 accidents.
Additionally, seven people were killed and four injured in nine waterway accidents in June. During the same period, 18 people died and seven were injured in 21 railway accidents.
The Road Safety Foundation identified several primary causes for road accidents, including faulty vehicles and roads, reckless speeding, unskilled drivers, long working hours, slow-moving vehicles on highways, risky motorcycling by youths, violation of traffic laws, weak management, and extortion in the transport sector.
To reduce accidents, the organisation made 12 recommendations, including restructuring the National Road Safety Council, reforming the BRTA and related institutions, utilising modern safety technology, removing expired vehicles, training skilled drivers and increasing public awareness regarding road safety.