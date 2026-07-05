438 killed in June road accidents; 1 in 3 victims were motorcyclists

At least 438 people were killed and 561 others injured in 472 road accidents across the country in June. Among the deceased were 44 women and 56 children. Nearly one-third of the total fatalities involved motorcycle riders or passengers, while 91 people lost their lives as pedestrians.

The Road Safety Foundation (RSF) disclosed these figures in its monthly accident analysis report released on Sunday. The report was compiled based on news from national and regional dailies, electronic media and the organization’s own data.

According to the report, 134 people died in 145 motorcycle accidents, accounting for approximately 31 per cent of the total fatalities. Additionally, 57 drivers and assistants, along with 91 pedestrians, were killed.