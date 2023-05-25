Two college students killed in Kushtia road accident

Two motorcyclists were killed in a head-on collision of motorbike and bus near Paikpara Mirzapur village in Kushtia’s Khoksa upazila, reports UNB.
According to witnesses, the Kushtia-bound motorcycle collided with the bus coming from the opposite direction, leaving those two dead on Kushtia-Rajbari road around 1:30pm Thursday.
The deceased are Abu Musa, 18, and Parvez Hossain, 18. Both of them were first year HSC students at Abu Taleb Degree College in Shomspur union of Khoksa.
Sub-Inspector of Khoksa Police Station Mozammel Haque who was present on the spot, said that the highway police will prepare a report and decide on whether a case should be filed or not.
The bus driver and other staff fled the spot following the accident.