13 killed in a collision between a bus and a microbus in Bagerhat

In a head-on collision between a bus and a microbus in Rampal, Bagerhat, at least 13 people have died. The accident took place around 4 PM on Thursday in the Belai Bridge area on the Khulna-Mongla highway.

Several others were injured in the incident.

Among the deceased, the bodies of four have been taken to Rampal Upazila Health Complex, and the bodies of nine are at Khulna Medical College Hospital. The injured have been admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital.