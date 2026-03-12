13 killed in a collision between a bus and a microbus in Bagerhat
In a head-on collision between a bus and a microbus in Rampal, Bagerhat, at least 13 people have died. The accident took place around 4 PM on Thursday in the Belai Bridge area on the Khulna-Mongla highway.
Several others were injured in the incident.
Among the deceased, the bodies of four have been taken to Rampal Upazila Health Complex, and the bodies of nine are at Khulna Medical College Hospital. The injured have been admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital.
The identities of the victims have not been immediately confirmed.
However, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jafar Ahmed of the Katakhali Highway Police Station in Bagerhat stated that all the deceased were passengers of the microbus.
According to several eyewitnesses, as the bus departing from Mongla reached the Belai Bridge area, it collided head-on with the Mongla-bound microbus coming from the opposite direction.
The front parts of both vehicles were crushed. Several people died on the spot, and the condition of the injured individuals is serious.