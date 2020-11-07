Accident halts Dhaka’s rail link with northern districts after 1 killed

A woman was killed and at least five others injured following a collision between a train and a bus on Sonakhali level crossing in Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur early Saturday.
Train communication between Dhaka and northern districts of the country remained suspended after the incident, said Nilsagar Express’ guard Mostafizur Rahman.
The identity of the woman, aged about 35 years, could not be known immediately, police said.
Kaliakoir police station officer-in-charge Rajib Chakrabarty told Prothom Alo that the Dhaka-bound Nilsagar Express train from Chilahati collided with a bus on Sonakhali level crossing in the upazila around 4:30am. The bus got stuck with the engine of train and was dragged around half of kilometre, leaving the woman killed and at least five others injured.
He further said all of the injured are the passengers of the bus. Local people rescued them and took to Kaliakoir Upazila Health Complex.
Mostafizur Rahman said a team of local fire service has been trying to remove the bus from the rail track.