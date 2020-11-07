Accident halts Dhaka’s rail link with northern districts after 1 killed

A woman was killed and at least five others injured following a collision between a train and a bus on Sonakhali level crossing in Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur early Saturday.

Train communication between Dhaka and northern districts of the country remained suspended after the incident, said Nilsagar Express’ guard Mostafizur Rahman.

The identity of the woman, aged about 35 years, could not be known immediately, police said.