Accidents at level crossings: No liability for deaths, no punishment

Level crossings have become a death trap as some 82 per cent of these crossings across the country remain unprotected and there is no system to control vehicles during the passage of trains.

Of the deaths in the train accidents in the last six years, some 83 per cent of the victims died at the railway crossings.

Transport expert and BUET professor Shamsul Hoque said the speed of a train cannot be increased despite huge investment in the railway as the railway crossings are not protected.

The accidents are taking place in a similar fashion and people are dying, he said adding one department is blaming the other. This cannot go on in a civilized society, Hoque added.

According to the records of the railway, there are 2,561 rail crossings across the country. Some 1321 railway crossings have no approval. These crossings are on the road of Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED). More crossings are on the land of municipality, union parishad, city croproation and roads and highway department.

Railway crossings have been created as more or less five government departments have built roads on the railway lines. The railway itself has level crossings. The government departments including the railway has been spending thousands of crores of taka in the last one decade. But no one is taking liability to protect the level crossings. They are blaming each other.

There is no provision of compensation for deaths at the level crossing, according to the law of the railway.