Accident

Army person killed in Bogura road crash

An army person was killed as a bus hit him at Shajahanpur in Bogura district on Saturday night, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Shamim Ahmed, 36, son of Abdur Rashid of Dolvita village in Sarishabari upazila of Jamalpur district. He was a member of the FI unit of Bogura Cantonment.

Witnesses said a Chattogram-bound bus hit Shamim around 9:00pm when he was returning home riding a bicycle after shopping at Majhira port with his eight-year-old son.

Injured Shamim was immediately rushed to Bogura Combined Military Hospital (CMEH) where doctors declared him dead.

However, the child survived the accident.

Army personnel seized the bus and detained bus driver Mostafa Azad, 40, and supervisor Aminul Islam, 38.

Baniul Anam, in-charge of highway police camp, said the driver and its supervisor were handed over to police.

