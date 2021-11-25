Assistant driver arrested

He further said the driver went home keeping the vehicle to his assistant. The assistant was driving the vehicle during the incident, not a cleaner, he added.
The deputy commissioner, however, did not disclose the name of the assistant to the driver.
The media will be briefed at Paltan police station, Faruq Hossain added.
Earlier on Wednesday, Naim Hasan, a 17-year-student of Notre Dame College, was killed when a dumpster carrier truck of DSCC hit him at Golchattar in the city’s Gulistan area on his way to the college.
He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where physicians declared him dead around 12:15pm.