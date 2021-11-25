Accident

Notre Dame College student’s death

Assistant driver arrested

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The man who was driving the dumpster carrier truck of Dhaka South City Corporation that ran over a student of Notre Dame College in capital city’s Gulistan area on Wednesday has been arrested at night, said police.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner (media and public relations) Md Faruq Hossain told Prothom Alo on Thursday morning that the man who was driving the truck is the assistant of the driver. “Police arrested him on Wednesday night.”

He further said the driver went home keeping the vehicle to his assistant. The assistant was driving the vehicle during the incident, not a cleaner, he added.

The deputy commissioner, however, did not disclose the name of the assistant to the driver.

The media will be briefed at Paltan police station, Faruq Hossain added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Naim Hasan, a 17-year-student of Notre Dame College, was killed when a dumpster carrier truck of DSCC hit him at Golchattar in the city’s Gulistan area on his way to the college.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where physicians declared him dead around 12:15pm.

