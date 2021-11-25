Assistant driver arrested

The man who was driving the dumpster carrier truck of Dhaka South City Corporation that ran over a student of Notre Dame College in capital city’s Gulistan area on Wednesday has been arrested at night, said police.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner (media and public relations) Md Faruq Hossain told Prothom Alo on Thursday morning that the man who was driving the truck is the assistant of the driver. “Police arrested him on Wednesday night.”