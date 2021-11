A bank official was killed in a road accident at Ganganalia in Magura on Magura-Sreepur road on Sunday evening, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Md Ujjal Hossain, an officer (cash) of Agrani Bank Sreepur branch and son of Abdur Razzak of Bara Salai village under Kuchiamora union of Magura Sadar upazila.