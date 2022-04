The death toll from ferry accident in the Gazaria river of Barishal rose to four with the recovery of the body of a four-year-old boy on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Ruhan Hawlader, son of Muntaj Hawlader of the Majhirchar area in the upazila.

The boy and two others went missing after their ferry capsized in the river off the coast of Mehendiganj upazila on Friday morning.