BIWTC blames incompetence of master, steersman

According to the order, it would have been possible to avoid the accident if the in-charge master and steersman had operated the ferry with competence. They should have operated the ferry with caution. Such a collision with the pillar of Padma bridge is not acceptable at all. It proves their incompetence.
A five-member probe committee headed by Md Rashedul Islam, director (technical) of BIWTC, has been formed to find the reason behind the collision. The committee has been asked to submit the detailed probe report within the next three working days to the BIWTC chairman.