Bus plunges in Padma River: 24 bodies recovered, investigation committee formed

A total of 24 bodies recovered as of 10:00 am today, Thursday, after a bus had plunged into the Padma River at Daulatdia Ghat in Goalanda, Rajbari, on Wednesday.

Of these, the bodies of 21 victims have been handed over to their families, while the remains of the driver and two others are kept at Rajbari Sadar Hospital.

Assistant commissioner and executive magistrate of the Rajbari deputy commissioner’s office, Md. Hafizur Rahman, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.