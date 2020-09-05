Blast at Narayanganj mosque: Death toll jumps to 11

The death toll from the Narayanganj mosque blast climbed to 11 on Saturday morning.

Samanta Lal Sen, advisor physician at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), told this to the newspersons.

“Eleven of the injured died until 9:00am while most of the victims sustained 60-70 per cent burn injuries,” Samanta Lal said.

“Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has phoned me to ensure the best treatment of the injured,” he added.