Blast at Narayanganj mosque: Everything burnt, gas connection turned off

Almost everything was burnt and strewn around inside the Baitus Salam Jam-e-Masjid in Paschim Talla area in Narayanganj on Saturday morning. There was a huge explosion at the mosque on Friday night, injuring around 50 people and scorching six air-conditioners, tiles, sliding glass doors, windows, electric fans and panels.

Police and fire service department men on Saturday morning visited the four-storey mosque that was built around 25-30 years ago.

Local people alleged that since the explosion, the authorities had turned off the gas connections in areas around Paschim Talla. They were having difficulty in cooking.