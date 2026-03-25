Daulatdia Ghat
2 bodies recovered after bus falls into Padma, rain hampers rescue
Two people have so far been reported dead after a passenger bus fell from a pontoon into the Padma river at Daulatdia Ghat in Goalanda Upazila. Another person is undergoing treatment at Goalanda Upazila Health Complex.
The deceased have been identified as Rehena Begum, 60, from Bhabanipur in Rajbari, and Marzina Begum, 55. Detailed identity of Marzina could not be confirmed. Nusrat, 29, a physician by profession, is currently receiving treatment.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Md Maruf Hossain confirmed the matter, saying three people were rescued and taken to hospital after the accident, two of whom were found dead.
Meanwhile, salvage vessel Hamza has begun rescue operations after the bus sank. The location of the bus has already been identified, according to ghat sources. However, rain and strong winds are hampering the rescue efforts.
Earlier, around 5:15pm on Wednesday, a Dhaka-bound passenger bus lost control while waiting to cross the river and fell into the Padma from the pontoon at Daulatdia Ghat.
According to transport supervisor Md Monir Hossain, the bus of Showhardo Paribahan arrived at Ghat No 3 shortly after 5:00pm. A ferry had just departed for Paturia, and the bus was waiting for the next one. Around 5:15pm, a utility ferry named “Hasna Hena” hit the pontoon forcefully, causing the bus to lose control and fall into the river.
“Right before our eyes, the bus fell into the river from the pontoon, but we could do nothing,” Monir said, adding that at least 40 passengers, including women and children, were on board. Some managed to get out, but most remain trapped inside the bus.