2 bodies recovered after bus falls into Padma, rain hampers rescue

Two people have so far been reported dead after a passenger bus fell from a pontoon into the Padma river at Daulatdia Ghat in Goalanda Upazila. Another person is undergoing treatment at Goalanda Upazila Health Complex.

The deceased have been identified as Rehena Begum, 60, from Bhabanipur in Rajbari, and Marzina Begum, 55. Detailed identity of Marzina could not be confirmed. Nusrat, 29, a physician by profession, is currently receiving treatment.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Md Maruf Hossain confirmed the matter, saying three people were rescued and taken to hospital after the accident, two of whom were found dead.