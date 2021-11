A boat—carrying 10 passengers—has capsized in Buriganga river on Monday morning after being hit by a bulkhead at Hujurgat area of Kamrangirchar in the capital.

Keraniganj Borishur river police outpost in-charge Md Sobhan Mia confirmed the development to the Prothom Alo.

He said 10 people—residents of Kholamura area of Zianagar in Keranaiganj—were travelling to Islampur of Kamrangirchar via this boat.