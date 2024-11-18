World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims
Compliance to traffic rules can prevent road accidents
Road accidents can be significantly reduced if individuals travel responsibly and adhere to traffic regulations, speakers emphasised at a discussion organised by BRAC in observance of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. They underscored the life-saving potential of strict compliance with traffic rules, said a press release.
In line with global commemorations, Bangladesh marked the day with BRAC hosting a series of events to honour those impacted by road accidents. A key discussion session was held on Sunday, 17 November, at the BRAC Learning Centre in Faridpur, facilitated by BRAC’s Road Safety Programme. Simultaneously, awareness activities took place across 3,000 BRAC Microfinance branch offices of nationwide.
Sheikh Mohammad Mahbub-E-Rabbani, Director (Road Safety) at the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA); Ilias Kanchan, Founder and Chairman of 'Nirapad Sarak Chai'; Md. Akramul Islam PhD, Senior Director of BRAC’s Health Programme (BHP) and Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP); and Md. Belayet Hossain, Associate Director of BRAC’s Microfinance Programme were present at the event. Ahmed Najmul Hussain, Director of Administration and Road Safety Programme at BRAC, paid tribute to those injured or killed in road accidents, emphasising the significance of the day.
Director (Road Safety) at the BRTA, Sheikh Mohammad Mahbub-E-Rabbani remarked, “Bangladesh faces a shortage of trained drivers, and the driving profession is yet to be respected as it should. This, coupled with other factors, contributes to road accidents. Motorcycles, in particular, are unstable and risky vehicles. They should only be used for short distances, not for long journeys.
Founder and Chairman of 'Nirapad Sarak Chai', Ilias Kanchan remarked, "Just as we tread carefully in a jungle, aware of lurking dangers of tigers, we must exercise similar caution on our roads. Raising awareness about road safety is critical to reducing accidents and saving lives."
Senior Director of BHP and HCMP, Md. Akramul Islam PhD highlighted, "Many survivors of road accidents face lifelong disabilities or severe physical and mental health challenges. At BRAC, we prioritise the safety of our employees and strongly urge everyone to follow the road safety messages we promote."
Director of Administration and Road Safety Programme at BRAC, Ahmed Najmul Hussain stated, "As of October this year, road accidents have claimed 6,067 lives in Bangladesh, with 22 per cent of these fatalities involving motorcycles. BRAC is working closely with the government to draft the Road Safety Act as a member of the committee."
Md. Belayet Hossain commented, "The true cost of road accidents goes beyond numbers. The grief of losing a loved one is immeasurable. At BRAC, we remain committed to ensuring that no member of our organisation experience such a tragedy."
In the past year, 17 BRAC and BRAC International employees lost their lives in road accidents, including 11 men and 6 women. The discussion session began with a one-minute silence to honour their memory. The event also included the participation of 12 female trainees from the BRAC Driving School in Rajbari, alongside local media and BRAC staff who joined online from across the country.
Since 2001, BRAC’s Road Safety Programme has been working to enhance road safety for all. A major focus of the programme is educating road users on safe practices. To date, over 1.2 million general road users, 561,000 students, and 5,400 teachers have been trained in safe road usage.
The programme also operates the BRAC Driving School, which has trained 11,535 commercial drivers, 8,147 basic drivers, 2,698 women drivers, 2,013 motorcycle riders, and 384 driving instructors.
In honour of road traffic victims, BRAC Microfinance organised activities in 3,000 branch offices nationwide, paying tribute to employees lost in road accidents and conducting road safety awareness sessions for staff. The programme also implements safety measures for its field personnel, including scooter training for women, equipping motorcycles with GPS trackers, and defensive riding courses for male staff members.