Compliance to traffic rules can prevent road accidents

Road accidents can be significantly reduced if individuals travel responsibly and adhere to traffic regulations, speakers emphasised at a discussion organised by BRAC in observance of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. They underscored the life-saving potential of strict compliance with traffic rules, said a press release.

In line with global commemorations, Bangladesh marked the day with BRAC hosting a series of events to honour those impacted by road accidents. A key discussion session was held on Sunday, 17 November, at the BRAC Learning Centre in Faridpur, facilitated by BRAC’s Road Safety Programme. Simultaneously, awareness activities took place across 3,000 BRAC Microfinance branch offices of nationwide.