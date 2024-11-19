JU student dies in battery run rickshaw accident on campus
A student has died in a battery-run rickshaw accident near the Shaheed Minar, adjacent to the New Arts Building of Jahangirnagar University on Tuesday evening.
The deceased, Afsana Rachi, was a student of the 53rd batch of the Marketing Department at the university. She was a resident student of Begum Khaleda Zia Hall.
Afsana was initially taken to the university's medical center after the accident and later transferred to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar, where the duty doctor declared her dead.
Following her tragic death, students from the 53rd batch of Jahangirnagar University held a protest march in front of the new Arts Building, demanding justice for the incident.