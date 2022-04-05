Child death in road accidents on the rise: Road Safety Foundation

Even children are not being spared from road accidents. Three children – Rehan Mia, 5, Afrin Haque, 7 and Sheikh Nayeem, 13, were killed in road accidents in the last two days alone. According to the Road Safety Foundation, some 226 children have died in the first three months of 2022. This number is increasing every month.

Afrin Haque was going to school with her father on a motorcycle. On her way to school she was injured in a truck accident. She was brought to a hospital in Dhaka but couldn’t be saved even after amputating one of her legs.

The family has lodged a case over this incident. However, the truck driver is yet to be arrested.