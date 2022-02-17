Child loses life, mother loses limb

Seven-month-old Sinnatur Nur was with her parents on a bus. She was probably asleep on her mother's lap. The reckless bus carrying them hit a truck by the road. The infant died on the way to the hospital. Mother Omi Akhter could hardly even mourn for her child as one of her legs has been amputated. She is in immense pain of amputation at a hospital. The child’s father Rubel Mia is injured as well. The whole family, relatives and locals, were shocked by the sudden disaster imposed on them.

The accident took place at around 12.00pm on Wednesday in the Kazir Shimla area of ​​Trishal upazila on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway. Seven people were injured in the accident. Of them, the child’s mother Omi Akhter has been sent to Dhaka for advanced treatment. Others are being treated at the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.